Nation, Current Affairs

CBI carries out search at sacked income tax officer SK Srivastava's office, home

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
SK Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were asked to retire by the government recently.
Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against Srivastava for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. (Photo: File)
 Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against Srivastava for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Invetigation (CBI) carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner SK Srivastava, officials said Saturday.

The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.

 

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against him for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

SK Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were asked to retire by the government recently.

...
Tags: cbi, income tax officer, sacked, sk srivastava
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


