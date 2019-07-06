Binoy Kodiyeri case not related to CPM, says Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the issue involving CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s elder son Binoy Kodiyeri will not lead to crisis in the party.

Answering questions at the Cabinet briefing here, the Chief Minister said the matter was related to an individual. It has nothing to do with the party. The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of the controversy related to the case of cheating and rape filed by a former bar dancer against Binoy.

Kodiyeri’s son had obtained bail from a Mumbai court on Thursday providing the much required relief to the CPM state secretary who had come under attack from the Opposition.

It may be recalled that CPM state committee had earlier backed Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The explanation given by Kodiyeri was accepted by the secretariat and the state committee had ratified the decision. The state committee felt that the matter pertained to a person who had nothing to do with the party and there was no need for the organisation to intervene in the case or defend anyone.

Kodiyeri had maintained right from the beginning that the party or he in his personal capacity would not intervene in the matter.