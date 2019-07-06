Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jul 2019 12 pilgrims injured ...
Nation, Current Affairs

12 pilgrims injured as two buses headed to Amarnath Yatra base camp collide

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said.
 The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Srinagar: A dozen pilgrims were injured Saturday after two buses which were on the way to a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra rammed into each other in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The incident took place at Turki-Tashlow near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the afternoon, a police official said. The driver of one of the buses lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and rammed into the other which was stationary, he said. The buses were headed to the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, he added. Twelve pilgrims, all hailing from Rajasthan, were injured in the accident, the official said. The injured were taken to a hospital and the condition of all of them was stable, he added.

 

Tags: amarnath yatra, amarnath yatra bus accident
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

