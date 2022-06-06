Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2022 SP Road work not yet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SP Road work not yet complete, drivers hit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 6, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Officials seek another 20 days after missing out on today’s deadline
June 25 has been fixed as the revised date for completion of the work. (Representational image: DC)
 June 25 has been fixed as the revised date for completion of the work. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: Commuters using the Secunderabad-Begumpet stretch might have to wait longer for getting relief from the tension caused by the road diversion as the 45-day nala work schedule has been extended by 20 days beyond the Monday deadline. This follows a plea made during a meeting of officials from Mahankali traffic police, GHMC and other departments. Consequently, June 25 has been fixed as the revised date for completion of the work.

“In fact, it could have been accomplished even before the original 45-day deadline had the planning and its execution been meticulous. It becomes so hard to travel to work on this road. The alternative Paradise-Tadbund-Bowenpally road towards Hitec via Kukatpally is ridden with its own traffic congestion problems,” said Keethi Rao from Bhoiguda, who works for an MNC in Madhapur.

 

Arjun Yadav, a resident of Mettuguda, said that his shift starts in the afternoon and the summer sun makes it terrible to travel through Sindhi Colony.

“It is so annoying. What normally takes me about 40 minutes to reach my office, is now taking more than an hour because of the seemingly never ending nala work. Due to the diversion, all vehicles get cluttered on the narrow Wesley College lane. Traffic comes to a standstill for up to 10 minutes during peak hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, netizens have been recounting their woes on Twitter.

 

A user Tweeted on May 8 saying, “I am trying to put this #AskKTR hashtag to ask KTR the progress on the famous Paradise to Begumpet Nala works. As per records, today is day 19th out of 45 days project and going by the look, not even 10% is completed. When will normal traffic resume on this important road?” (sic)

Another user tagged traffic officials and the office of municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao with “Due to Patny Nala works this part of minister road made one way, see wrong side driving by Two wheelers,pl post one constable at Rasoolpura to stop entry, make road SAFE @shoramgopalpet fine them.” (sic)

 

Earlier on April 22, the Hyderabad traffic police had issued an advisory stating “Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, will not be permitted from CTO junction to Begumpet/Ameerpet. The nala work would continue on the Begumpet - CTO junction stretch at Rasoolpura and on Ministers Road for the next 45 days.”

“As colony roads cannot cater to huge volumes of traffic, we have also diverted RTC buses and heavy vehicles. They will not be permitted to ply from CTO junction to Begumpet/Ameerpet side,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) A.V. Ranganath said.

 

...
Tags: road works, traffic congestion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Thousands of couples who got married in Arya Samaj are in a confused state following the Supreme Court’s refusal to accept a marriage certificate issued by the Arya Samaj. (Representational image)

SC refusal of Arya Samaj marriage certificate sparks row

Srivari Seva volunteers selling TTD's agarbattis in Tirumala on Sunday.

TTD slammed for using volunteers for commercial duties

Home minister Md Mahmood Ali with his grandson Furqan Ahmed (Facebook)

HM’s grandson denies Jubilee Hills rape charges

BJP legislator Etala Rajendar (DC)

Budget numbers are fudged: Etala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->