Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2022 Monsoon will take mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon will take more time to enter AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 6, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Though it arrived early on Kerala, on May 29, the southwest monsoon will be unduly delayed by the time it reaches the state
The normal date of onset of the monsoon over Rayalaseema is June 6. This time, the rain clouds will be missing on Monday. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The normal date of onset of the monsoon over Rayalaseema is June 6. This time, the rain clouds will be missing on Monday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: Southwest monsoon will take more time to set in over Andhra Pradesh.

Though it arrived early on Kerala, on May 29, the southwest monsoon will be unduly delayed by the time it reaches the state.

 

The normal date of onset of the monsoon over Rayalaseema is June 6. This time, the rain clouds will be missing on Monday.

Lack of strong monsoon currents and prevailing north-westerly winds have stalled the onset of the southwest monsoon over Andhra Pradesh, said Dr Karuna Sagar of IMD, Amaravati.

“It may take a couple of days for the monsoon to set in over Andhra Pradesh. We will get a clear picture on Monday, ‘’Karuna Sagar told DC on Sunday.

The monsoon has covered entire Kerala, 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu and 40 per cent over Karnataka. There might not be any considerable upward trend in the monsoon acidity over the southern parts of the country where it has already reached. Parts of Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing dry and hot weather conditions for the past few days. People in coastal Andhra Pradesh felt a grueling summer with hot and humid weather conditions.

 

Private weather website Skymet said that between June 1 and June 3, the country’s rainfall was deficient by 35 per cent.

Northeast India is deficient by just 7 per cent whereas the southern peninsula is deficient by 24 per cent. Among all the meteorological divisions of south peninsula, only north interior Karnataka has received excess rain of 83 per cent.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema are in normal rain category. The rest all the areas are either deficient or large rain- deficient.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon 2022


Latest From Nation

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC)

Governor seeks report on Jubilee Hills gangrape

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

Raja Singh demands CBI probe into minor's gang-rape

The Jubilee Hills police will be taking a statement from the 17-year-old victim in the expectation that she would reveal more details including additional names. (Representational Image/ DC)

City gangrape: Exit route closes for MLA’s son

An inquiry was on to find out why the security guard raised the alarm, Collector of Anakapalli Ravi Pattanshetti said. (PTI)

Panic over rumours of fresh gas leak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->