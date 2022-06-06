Monsoon will take more time to enter AP

The normal date of onset of the monsoon over Rayalaseema is June 6. This time, the rain clouds will be missing on Monday. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: Southwest monsoon will take more time to set in over Andhra Pradesh.

Though it arrived early on Kerala, on May 29, the southwest monsoon will be unduly delayed by the time it reaches the state.

The normal date of onset of the monsoon over Rayalaseema is June 6. This time, the rain clouds will be missing on Monday.

Lack of strong monsoon currents and prevailing north-westerly winds have stalled the onset of the southwest monsoon over Andhra Pradesh, said Dr Karuna Sagar of IMD, Amaravati.

“It may take a couple of days for the monsoon to set in over Andhra Pradesh. We will get a clear picture on Monday, ‘’Karuna Sagar told DC on Sunday.

The monsoon has covered entire Kerala, 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu and 40 per cent over Karnataka. There might not be any considerable upward trend in the monsoon acidity over the southern parts of the country where it has already reached. Parts of Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing dry and hot weather conditions for the past few days. People in coastal Andhra Pradesh felt a grueling summer with hot and humid weather conditions.

Private weather website Skymet said that between June 1 and June 3, the country’s rainfall was deficient by 35 per cent.

Northeast India is deficient by just 7 per cent whereas the southern peninsula is deficient by 24 per cent. Among all the meteorological divisions of south peninsula, only north interior Karnataka has received excess rain of 83 per cent.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema are in normal rain category. The rest all the areas are either deficient or large rain- deficient.