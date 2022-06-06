Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2022 Budget numbers are f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget numbers are fudged: Etala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2022, 11:16 am IST
He said that accounts and plans presented for a total of Rs.70,000 crore in the 2022-23 budget were nothing but jugglery of numbers
BJP legislator Etala Rajendar (DC)
 BJP legislator Etala Rajendar (DC)

HYDERABAD: Former finance Minister and BJP legislator Etala Rajendar on Sunday accused the state government of fudging Budget figures. He said that accounts and plans presented for a total of Rs.70,000 crore in the 2022-23 budget were nothing but jugglery of numbers.

Rajendar told reporters that as a former finance minister, he was willing to prove how and where the Budget figures had been manipulated.

 

“I am ready to prove this during a debate with either the Chief Minister or the finance minister,” he said.

The budget, he said, was introduced only to display some numbers and impress people. “If the state had the funds that it claims, then why are salaries not being paid to all government employees in one go? Why is the government evading RTI inquiries on funds it is supposed to have released to gram panchayats?” he asked.

Palle Pragathi, and Pattana Pragati programmes are not finding any takers, he said, adding that even TRS leaders are unwilling to turn up fearing that they would be grilled by local public representatives, he said.

 

...
Tags: bjp leader etala rajendar, bjp legislator etala rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Thousands of couples who got married in Arya Samaj are in a confused state following the Supreme Court’s refusal to accept a marriage certificate issued by the Arya Samaj. (Representational image)

SC refusal of Arya Samaj marriage certificate sparks row

June 25 has been fixed as the revised date for completion of the work. (Representational image: DC)

SP Road work not yet complete, drivers hit

Srivari Seva volunteers selling TTD's agarbattis in Tirumala on Sunday.

TTD slammed for using volunteers for commercial duties

Home minister Md Mahmood Ali with his grandson Furqan Ahmed (Facebook)

HM’s grandson denies Jubilee Hills rape charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Bihar government to allow exploration of India's 'largest' gold reserve

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi had last year informed the Lok Sabha that Bihar holds the highest share of India's gold reserves. (Representational Image/ Shutterstock)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->