Telangana women legislators take two-wheeler to reach tribal COVID patients

Warangal: Mahbubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and Ellanda legislator Banotu Haripriya took to two-wheelers to reach tribals suffering from Covid-19 in the forest areas of Mahbubabad district.

Kavitha and Haripriya toured the Bayyaram forest areas in Mahabubabad district on two-wheelers as their regular SUVs could not travel on these routes. They visited Covid victims in Gurimella, Gouraram and Balajipeta panchayats in the zone and handed over essential items to 158 people.

Kavitha said the Covid-19 patients must not get discouraged. “One can recover quickly if they take nutritious food and use the medicines prescribed by the doctors. By reaching out to them we intend to give them a sense of assurance,” she added.