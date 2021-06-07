Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2021 SouthWest monsoon co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SouthWest monsoon covers Rayalaseema, advancing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 7, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Thunderstorms likely in north coastal AP
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days. (Photo:PTI)
Visakhapatnam: The southwest monsoons covered the entire Rayalaseema region and parts of Guntur district on Sunday.

IMD Director Amaravati S Stella said the monsoons may cover north coastal Andhra by June 11, depending on the rainfall in the region and wind directions. She said the monsoon covered entire Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and further advanced into Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

 

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days. A trough persists due to cyclonic circulation over Southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to north Tamil Nadu across Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Tags: monsoon, southwest monsoon, rayalaseema, tamilnadu, rains, andhra pradesh, maharashtra, telangana, guntur rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


