Mad rush for Krishnapatnam herbal medicine, police stops distribution

Nellore: Even as the TD and the YSRC accused each other of creating hurdles in the distribution of the herbal concoction of B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam, Nellore, his brother Nagaraju allegedly distributed it to several people who came to the village on Sunday.

Police rushed to the spot and stopped this after some senior officials alerted them. In fact, the village was fortified by the police to prevent people from entering the area since May 21, when more than 20,000 people had thronged the village for the medicine.

However, people from places as far as Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Vijayawada managed to sneak into the village through neighbouring hamlets and started applying pressure on the Anandaiah family.

“Nearly 30 to 40 people came from the north Andhra districts today and requested Nagaraju for the concoction. They mobbed him for medicine when he, moved by their persistent request, was about to give the herbal concoction,” a follower of Anandaiah said, adding that the police rushed to the spot after noticing the commotion.

Anandaiah’s close friend and former member of GGH, Nellore development committee, V. Sampath, said it is difficult for them to supply the formulation to the entire state without logistics support from the government.

He said they would distribute the medicine to the people of Sarvepalli constituency on Monday at the instance of Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy.