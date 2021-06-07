Kishan Reddy blasts Harish for anti-Centre utterances

Hyderabad: Minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy fumed at finance minister T. Harish over his comments against the Centre on the issue of global tenders for procuring vaccines.

Kishan Reddy said that Harish Rao had no idea about the vaccine situation in the country and stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family making baseless allegations against the Union government has become a routine matter.

Kishan Reddy inspected the process being followed in high-risk group vaccination centres at Sitaphalmandi on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said that shortage of vaccines was not just in India but prevalent all over the world. He said that vaccines are being supplied from other countries, thanks to the good offices of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He expressed confidence that the Union government would vaccinate every individual in the country by the end of the year. Towards this, it was targeting production of 250 crore doses till December and was in talks with 16 companies to accomplish the target. He said that Telangana had bought 4.5 lakh doses while the Centre had allotted 82.43 lakh doses free of cost to the state.

He urged everyone to support lockdowns, which are important to reduce the number of positive cases. He said that the Centre was giving free rice to poor people so that they would not face any problems during lockdown.