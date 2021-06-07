Anandaiah Covid mix to be given in Sarvepalli from today

Bonigi Anandaiah and his team are gearing up to distribute their herbal medicine in Sarvepalli assembly constituency from Monday. (DC file photo)

NELLORE: Self-proclaimed Ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah and his team are gearing up to distribute their herbal medicine in Sarvepalli assembly constituency from Monday.

As the government is against any violation of protocol during distribution of this mix that some believe cures Coronavirus, Anandaiah is taking the help of village volunteers for door delivery of the concoction to needy people in Sarvepalli area.

Though officials have reservations about the volunteers moving around, they have been maintaining silence as YSR Congress MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy from Sarvepalli constituency is in favour of the volunteers’ role in the distribution exercise.

“We will maintain a distance from this programme as people may otherwise assume that government is endorsing the medicine. However, we will ensure that Covid guidelines are followed as directed by the court,” a senior official told Deccan Chronicle.

While officials are under the impression that Anandaiah will distribute medicine for Covid-positive patients, one of his team members said they will dispense only preventive medicine on Monday.