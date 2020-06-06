Hyderabad's hospital outbreak spreads further: 3 profs of NIMS test positive

Hyderabad: Three professors of cardiology and general medicine and four healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hyderabad's Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, taking the number to 19.

Hyderabad's government medical establishments have been rocked by outbreaks of coronavirus infection among medical professionals in the past week.

However, the results are not being revealed during day fearing that it could cause panic at the hospital, and are being informed late at night. Those who test positive are asked to quarantine if they have mild symptoms.

As more and more medical professionals get infected by the coronavirus, doctors are taking issue with the state government's policy of not testing wider. Post-graduate doctors at NIMS for instance stated that screening should be tighter.

While limited testing has seen to it that Telangana's coronavirus numbers have not risen too sharply unlike in other states, there has been an increase in incidence in recent days.

The recovery rate in Telangana has dropped to 49 per cent from the earlier 62 per cent with the death toll touched 113 on Friday night with eight more deaths registered.

The state has witnessed a major rise in number of cases in the last fortnight, most of it coming from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

There were 116 cases in GHMC on Friday, eight in Ranga Reddy, five in Mahbubnagar and other districts recording one and two cases, showing that movement of people was resulting in spread of the virus.

Doctors said asymptomatic carriers are moving around unaware of their infection and spreading the diseases further.