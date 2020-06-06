74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2020 Hyderabad's hos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad's hospital outbreak spreads further: 3 profs of NIMS test positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 6, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Reports of tests are being revealed only in the night lest they spread panic in the hospital
The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences campus in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences campus in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Three professors of cardiology and general medicine and four healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hyderabad's Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, taking the number to 19.

Hyderabad's government medical establishments have been rocked by outbreaks of coronavirus infection among medical professionals in the past week. 

 

However, the results are not being revealed during day fearing that it could cause panic at the hospital, and are being informed late at night. Those who test positive are asked to quarantine if they have mild symptoms.

As more and more medical professionals get infected by the coronavirus, doctors are taking issue with the state government's policy of not testing wider. Post-graduate doctors at NIMS for instance stated that screening should be tighter.

While limited testing has seen to it that Telangana's coronavirus numbers have not risen too sharply unlike in other states, there has been an increase in incidence in recent days.

The recovery rate in Telangana has dropped to 49 per cent from the earlier 62 per cent with the death toll touched 113 on Friday night with eight more deaths registered.

The state has witnessed a major rise in number of cases in the last fortnight, most of it coming from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.
There were 116 cases in GHMC on Friday, eight in Ranga Reddy, five in Mahbubnagar and other districts recording one and two cases, showing that movement of people was resulting in spread of the virus.

Doctors said asymptomatic carriers are moving around unaware of their infection and spreading the diseases further.

...
Tags: nims covid-19, hyderabad coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

COVID-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal alleges black marketing of hospital beds

Girdhar Vyas, who claims to sport the world longest moustache, wears a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. (PTI)

Top WHO expert's warning: India faces risk of coronavirus explosion

File photo of Sabarimala, which will reopen to pilgrims on June 9. (DC Photo)

Malls, restaurants, places of worship to open in Kerala from June 9

Representational image.

India 'very likely' to win non-permanent UN security council seat on June 17



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The latest figures.

COVID-19 crisis: Arvind Kejriwal alleges black marketing of hospital beds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Top WHO expert's warning: India faces risk of coronavirus explosion

Girdhar Vyas, who claims to sport the world longest moustache, wears a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. (PTI)

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking upper limit on coronavirus treatment cost

Supreme court of India. (PTI)

India to demand return to status quo in talks with China

The meeting will take place at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point in Moldo on the Chinese side.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham