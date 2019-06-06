Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Watch: Haryana CM pu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Haryana CM pushes aside man who wanted to take selfie

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
This is not the first time that Haryana Chief Minister has lost his temper.
Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. (Photo: Screengrab)

Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday pushed aside a youth while he was trying to take a selfie with him at an event here.

Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. However, Khatar kept moving ahead with a smiling face after the event.

 

This is not the first time that Haryana Chief Minister has lost his temper. In February, video footage showed him shouting at an elderly couple, who had approached him with their grievances related to a case of fraud of Rs 19 lakh.

Last year in July, Khattar had asked scribes to learn media etiquette, stating that their job is to ask questions and was not to accuse the government. The incident occurred when a journalist asked him about a delay in the addressal of grievances received on 'CM window'.

...
Tags: manohar lal khattar, selfie
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Samples of 6 test negative for Nipah; Kerala Health Minister says, ‘big relief’

While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane. (Photo: Representataional I ANI)

Search operations for missing IAF aircraft enters fourth day

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

People will beat us, if we won't fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on internal security



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
 

‘Marry’ a local for a day in Amsterdam

June 5 2019, witnessed a mass fake wedding between tourists and Amsterdammers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

Chris Evans. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pashupatinath temple in Nepal owns over 9kg gold, 1.3 billion rupees cash

The lands, rest houses and sattals of the temple fall under the unmovable properties of the temple. Currently, 994.14 hectares land is covered by three offices which fall under the Pashupati Area Development Trusts' (PADT). (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The match is scheduled Trent Bridge, where massive scores above 400 have been hit recently. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here are world's deadly serial killers

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers of the past decades. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nipah virus: Karnataka govt issues circular to strengthen surveillance

In 2018, 18 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. (Photo: File)

Pragya Singh Thakur briefly hospitalised in Bhopal

The court has said Pragya Singh Thakur presence is necessary at this stage in the case. (Photo: File)

People have recognised India's stature has risen in last 5 yrs: Jaishankar

He said the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectation of change in India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham