Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Uddhav Thackeray to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with MPs

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 3:03 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 3:03 am IST
Uddhav had visited Ayodhya in November last year.
Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray would be visiting Ayodhya with all the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the party before the beg-inning of the monsoon session of Parliament, sources said Wednesday.

Mr Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November last year and demanded that Ram temple be constructed at the disputed site before the Lok Sabha elections.

 

The ties between the Sena and its ally BJP were under strain then.

The Sena later once again stitched up an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, but maintained that Ram temple was an important issue for it.

When contacted, Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, said, “It is true that Mr Thackeray has decided to visit Ayodhya. The plan is to visit before the parliament session starts on June 17. There will be an announcement about the visit soon.”

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, ayodhya, ‪bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Inscriptions on South languages surpass Hindi

Amarinder Singh

Loan waiver: Captain Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik's minister told to furnish progress reports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Came to thank him after elections: Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused in Sitapur jail

When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put into jail after two days. (Photo: PTI)

2 quintal meat, suspected to be beef, seized in Rajasthan

Assistant Sub Inspector of Jurhara police station Radheyshyam said that no arrest has been made in this connection and the matter was being probed. (Photo: File/Representational image)

Jobs, growth get top panels’ focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Election Commission likely to modify penal provision for false claims

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Nizam Ali Khan kin move court against name change

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham