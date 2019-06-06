Cricket World Cup 2019

TN CM deletes tweet urging PM to include Tamil as optional language across India

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Tweet came at a time when Centre was forced to revise new Draft National Education Policy which suggested three-language formula.
'Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,' he tweeted. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Tamil as an optional language in curriculum across India. He later deleted his tweet.

"Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world," he tweeted.

 

The tweet came at a time when the Centre was forced to revise the new Draft National Education Policy, which had suggested a three-language formula, described by many political leaders as the imposition of Hindi.

In the draft National Education Policy 2019, a three-language formula has recommended the inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in non-Hindi speaking states, while Hindi-speaking states were to include English and an Indian language from other parts of the country.

Many leaders from non-Hindi states, especially Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, had opposed the policy.

In Tamil Nadu, leaders cutting across party lines have said the state would not tolerate any imposition of the third language.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Centre cannot force any language.

The Centre has, however, maintained that the policy was just a draft, subject to changes and ensured that no language will be pressed upon.

Tags: tamil nadu, palaniswami, narendra modi, three-language formula, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


