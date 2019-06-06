Search operations for missing IAF aircraft enters fourth day

While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane. (Photo: Representataional I ANI)

New Delhi: The search operations for the Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft, which went missing over Arunachal Pradesh, entered the fourth day on Thursday.

While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane.

Satellites and other assets have also been pressed into service.

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 IAF personnel on board went missing on Monday afternoon.

The plane had taken off from Assam's Jorhat and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.