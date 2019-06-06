Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Samples of 6 test ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Samples of 6 test negative for Nipah; Kerala Health Minister says, ‘big relief’

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Blood tests results have come as huge relief for Kerala authorities trying to stop spread of Nipah virus that had left 17 dead last year.
The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi/New Delhi: Samples of six people, including three nurses and a nursing assistant, who had attended on a college student infected with Nipah virus have tested negative and indicate the virus has not spread, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Thursday.

The results of the blood tests of the six have come as a huge relief for Kerala authorities trying to stop the spread of the highly infectious virus that had left 17 people dead in the state last year.

 

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi.

Shailaja said the six of them, who tested negative, had direct contact with the Nipah-infected patient. "They have tested negative for Nipah. This indicates that the virus has not spread. It is a matter of big relief for us," the minister told reporters in Kerala.

Result of the sample of the seventh person is awaited, she said. They are currently being treated at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

A total of 314 people from various districts are under observation, a government bulletin had said Wednesday. Of the 314, seven people had been shifted to the isolation ward of a medical college hospital. The Union Health Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the public health measures put in place in Kerala on Wednesday, said the situation is under control and people need not panic.

During the review meeting, the Centre also discussed SOPs for quarantine of symptomatic contacts, sample collection or testing and dedicated isolation facility with trained health staff and epidemiological investigation by multi-disciplinary central team to ascertain the possible source of infection and history of exposure.

A designated control room has been established at the district collector's office and an isolation ward established at the Government Medical College Ernakulam, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Isolation facilities have also been ensured at medical colleges at Calicut, Thrissur and Kottayam, it said. All healthcare facilities have been asked to ensure high index of suspicion in cases with similar symptoms and also ensure availability of isolation and emergency management facilities before referral, the ministry said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans. Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection and encephalitis. Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat. This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

...
Tags: nipah virus, kerala, dr harsh vardhan, kerala health minister k k shailaja, quarantine
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane. (Photo: Representataional I ANI)

Search operations for missing IAF aircraft enters fourth day

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

People will beat us, if we won't fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on internal security

The carcass of the tusker, aged around 40 years, was spotted on Wednesday inside the prohibited area of the reserve forest during patrolling by forest guards, officials said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Carcass of elephant with tusks missing found in Odisha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
 

‘Marry’ a local for a day in Amsterdam

June 5 2019, witnessed a mass fake wedding between tourists and Amsterdammers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

Chris Evans. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pashupatinath temple in Nepal owns over 9kg gold, 1.3 billion rupees cash

The lands, rest houses and sattals of the temple fall under the unmovable properties of the temple. Currently, 994.14 hectares land is covered by three offices which fall under the Pashupati Area Development Trusts' (PADT). (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The match is scheduled Trent Bridge, where massive scores above 400 have been hit recently. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here are world's deadly serial killers

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers of the past decades. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Search operations for missing IAF aircraft enters fourth day

While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane. (Photo: Representataional I ANI)

Watch: Haryana CM pushes aside man who wanted to take selfie

Video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. (Photo: Screengrab)

Nipah virus: Karnataka govt issues circular to strengthen surveillance

In 2018, 18 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. (Photo: File)

Pragya Singh Thakur briefly hospitalised in Bhopal

The court has said Pragya Singh Thakur presence is necessary at this stage in the case. (Photo: File)

People have recognised India's stature has risen in last 5 yrs: Jaishankar

He said the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectation of change in India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham