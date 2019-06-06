PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Kerala this weekend. This will be the first time when both will be in the southern state during the same period.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, BJP state president said, “The PM is reaching Kochi on Friday evening and he will stay overnight at the port city. Next day morning (Saturday), he will offer prayers at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor and later meet and address party functionaries in the temple town.”

Modi will also inaugurate the permanent helipad in Guruvayoor.

Rahul Gandhi, however, will be reaching Kozhikkode on Friday morning and he is expected to spend two days in Wayanad, which gifted him a record victory.

“The Congress president is holding six roadshows in Malappuram and Wayanad districts. He is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president.