People have recognised India's stature has risen in last 5 yrs: Jaishankar

New Delhi: A large majority of people in India have recognised that the country's stature in the world has risen in the last five years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at a seminar, Jaishankar said a "global rebalancing" is taking place and the "sharpest manifestation" of that is the rise of China and to an extent, the rise of India as well.

The former foreign secretary took part in the event days after taking charge of the ministry, a rare instance of a career diplomat handling the key portfolio as a minister.

"A large majority of people in India recognised that India's stature in the world has risen in the last five years," Jaishankar said. He said the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectation of change in India.

The government looks different from outside than from inside, Jaishankar, who served as foreign secretary from 2015-18 said. "We can build a closer region through regional connectivity projects," he added. "If we want to propel economic growth, then there is greater responsibility for Indian foreign policy to focus on external aspect of it," the minister said. There is big responsibility on the External Affairs Ministry to focus on project execution which has strategic significance, he added.