Papers of Inter exam missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Jun 6, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 1:56 am IST
The officials conducted an extensive search at the District Common Examination Board (DCEB) office and the Government High School in Shambunipet, where the boxes were previously stored. (Representional Image)
Warangal: Even before the Intermediate result fiasco could be forgotten, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has once again found itself in a sticky situation.

Two sealed trunks containing question papers of the advanced supplementary examinations scheduled to be held June 7 onwards have gone missing from the strongroom at Mills Colony police station, Warangal.

 

Although authorities realised two days ago that the boxes had gone missing, they kept the word under wraps and conducted a quiet search but in vain.

The boxes contained question papers for the second year exams to be held on June 9 and 10.

The police received a complaint from the custodian Rajitha and then launched an investigation into the issue.

Central zone DCP Narasimha appointed Warangal ACP Narsaiah as the investigating officer in the case.

The officials conducted an extensive search at the District Common Examination Board (DCEB) office and the Government High School in Shambunipet, where the boxes were previously stored.

Meanwhile, TSBIE secretary M. Ashok urged the students appearing for the examinations not to wor-ry and reassured that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule.

He acknowledged that two trunks had gone missing and said that a different set of question papers would now be prepared for the examinations.

Tags: telangana state board of intermediate education, inter exams, district common examination board
Location: India, Telangana


