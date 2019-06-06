Cricket World Cup 2019

No bilateral meeting planned between PM Modi, Imran Khan at SCO: Govt

Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jun 6, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
'To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan Imran Khan,' said Kumar.
New Delhi: India on Thursday said that there is no bilateral meeting planned between PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

“To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek during June 13-14 and the G20 Summit at Osaka in Japan during June 28-29.

