Naveen Patnaik's minister told to furnish progress reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 2:54 am IST
The first such reports will be submitted by July 7.
BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
 BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has asked his minister to prepare a 100-day agenda for their respective departments,  Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed members of his council of ministers to submit a report on the implementation of BJD’s election promises by the 7th of every month. The first such reports will be submitted by July 7.

On May 3, the first meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Mr Patnaik, approved in principle the poll manifesto of the ruling BJD as the state government’s priority.

 

The chief minister’s office (CMO) took to Twitter to state that the council of ministers has been directed to submit a progress report on the 7th day of every month.

 “The council will meet on May 29, 2020 to mark the first year in government and review the delivery of manifesto promises. The government will focus on poverty alleviation, making wo-men equal partners in progress, up-lifting weaker sections and fulfilling the dreams of the youth,” the CMO added.

The CM’s directions, which came on Tuesday evening, is seen a move to counter the Opposition, which has been complaining that the ruling party had failed to keep the promises made in 2014 election manifesto.

“We are happy that the chief minister has given us 30 days’ time to inform him about the progress of our respective departments. This is a big responsibility and we will try to deliver. Since I’m a workaholic, I don’t think there will be any difficulty for me to galvanise my department,” said Tusharkanti Behera, state information technology and sports minister.

