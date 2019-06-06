Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Jobs, growth get top ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jobs, growth get top panels’ focus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Jun 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Centre sets up panels to boost investment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The newly-formed NDA government on Wednesday constituted two new Cabinet committees to address major concerns on sluggish economic gro-wth and employment generation, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, defence minister Rajnath Singh is not part of any of the two high-profile panels, in which several of his Cabinet colleagues, and even some ministers of state have been named as members.

 

The five-member Cabinet committee on growth and investment has home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, railway minister Piyush Goyal and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari as members.

The second panel on skill development and employment generation has 10 members — Mr Shah, Ms Sitharaman, Mr Goyal as well as petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, human resources development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, minister of state for labour Santosh Gangwar and minister of state for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri.

Poor economic growth along with employment generation are the two major challenges for the NDA government, which last month returned to power at the Centre.

GDP growth for the January-March quarter was 5.8 per cent, the lowest in five years of the NDA government. GDP growth for 2018-19 was 6.8 per cent, against the target of 7.2 per cent set by the government.

Employment generation has been the poorest in the country in the past 45 years, as had been indicated by the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey.

It had said India recorded the unemployment rate at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. Job creation was one of the key promises of the NDA government in its 2014 election manifesto.

The Centre, meanwhile, also constituted the Cabinet Committee on Secur-ity (CCS) on Wednesday, which deals with national security and foreign affairs issues, is headed by the Prime Minister.

...
Tags: nda government, rajnath singh, prime minister narendra modi, economic growth, employment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


