Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission likely to modify penal provision for false claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Poll panel chief says it’s used very rarely as an exception.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

New Delhi: In the future, you may be able to raise the issue of the malfunctioning of electronic voting mach-ines and voter-verified paper audit trail mach-ines or their mismatch without the fear of being arrested.

The Election Commission is contemplating revisiting a rule that provides for the prosecution of an elector if a complaint of EVM and VVPAT machine malfunction turns out to be false, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

 

“Now that the current elections are over, we will probably be discussing it internally whether it should be modified, softened etc ... We may revisit it,” he said while responding to a question on the penal provision, which many feel is unwarranted.

The Election Commissi-on of India (ECI) is contemplating revisiting a rule that provides for the prosecution of an elector if a complaint of EVM and VVPAT machine malfunction turns out to be false, chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said. “Now that the current elections are over, we will probably be discussing it internally whether it should be modified, softened etc ... We may revisit it,” Mr Arora said while responding to a question on the penal provision, which many feel is unwarranted.

As of now, a voter who claims that the EVM or the paper trail machine did not record his or her vote correctly is allowed to cast a test vote under Rule 49 MA of the Conduct of Election Rules.

But, if the voter fails to prove the mismatch, poll officials can initiate action against the complainant under section 177 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with giving false submissions.

The IPC section states that the person “shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”

While the ECI has maintained that if there is no penal provision, people may make false claims, Mr Arora said that the penal provision is used as “an exception very, very, very rarely.” He added that the intention of the provision must have been to discourage those who want to disrupt the electoral process by making such complaints.

According to ECI officials, it takes 20 to 30 minutes to go through and settle complaints about VVPAT machines showing incorrect result.

In April, the Supreme Court sought a response from the ECI on a plea seeking the setting aside of the rule that provides for prosecution of an elector if the complaint alleging malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPAT machines eventually turns out to be false.

...
Tags: election commission, vvpat machines, electronic voting machines (evms)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Inscriptions on South languages surpass Hindi

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with MPs

Amarinder Singh

Loan waiver: Captain Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Came to thank him after elections: Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused in Sitapur jail

When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put into jail after two days. (Photo: PTI)

2 quintal meat, suspected to be beef, seized in Rajasthan

Assistant Sub Inspector of Jurhara police station Radheyshyam said that no arrest has been made in this connection and the matter was being probed. (Photo: File/Representational image)

Jobs, growth get top panels’ focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dynasty rule in Zilla Parishads to continue

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Mumbai’s traffic flow worst in the world, Delhi at fourth position

In 2018, the average traffic congestion in Mumbai was 65 per cent, a slight decrease from 66 per cent in 2017. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham