Dynasty rule in Zilla Parishads to continue

Hyderabad: Even after the defeat of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections, dynastic politics is likely to prevail in the Zilla Parishads.

In many districts, the family members of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, MLAs, and MLCs are likely to become Zilla Parishad chairpersons. TRS leaders said dynastic politics helped them win all the 32 ZPs in the state.

Elections for ZP chairpersons will be held on June 8 and Mr Rao will decide the candidates in a day or two. In fact the TRS leadership had indicated to the district leaders who will be the candidates for the posts of ZP chairpersons even before ZPTC elections were held.

The TRS is likely to win all the 32 ZP chairpersons’ posts and the majority of them are relatives of party leaders and ex-MLAs. TRS MLC and ex-minister P. Mahendar Reddy’s wife Sunitha Mahender Reddy is beco-ming Vikarabad ZP chairperson. In the past she was elected as Ranga-reddy (old) ZP chairperson. The MLC’s brother P. Narendar Reddy was elected as MLA from Kodangal. Ex-TRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy’s daughter-in-law Teegala Anitha is becoming Rang-areddy ZP chairperson.

Congress defected MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s wife Gandra Jyothi is becoming Warangal rural ZP chairperson. Former minister and TRS leader Alimineti Uma Madhava Reddy’s son Alimineti Sandeep Reddy is going to become ZP chairperson of Yadadri- Bhongir district.

Nagarkunool TRS MP P. Ramulu’s son P Bharath will become Nagarkur-nool ZP chairman and TRS's former MLA from Medchal, M. Sudheer Reddy’s son, Sharath Cha-ndra Reddy, will become Medchal ZP chairman.

Former TRS MLA, Nallala Odelu's wife Nallala Bhygyalakshmi, is likely to become Manchiryal ZP chairperson. Anil Jadav who contested as a Congress rebel from Boath assembly constituency and was defeated, and later joined the TRS, is likely to become Adilabad ZP chairman.

Former MLAs Kova Lakshmi (Asifabad), Putta Madhu (Peddapalli), Swarna Sudhakar Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and .K Kanakaiah (Bhadradri- Kottagudem) are also going to become ZP chairpersons. In Kamareddy, Shobha is likely to become ZP chairperson.