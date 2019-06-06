Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 06 Jun 2019 Don’t mess, wi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t mess, will decimate you: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 3:06 am IST
Banerjee has also been critical of BJP’s use of the slogan Jai Shri Ram, alleging that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics.
Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A combative West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent a strong message to her detractors on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, saying “whoever messes with us will be decimated”.

Banerjee, whose Trinamul suffered reverses in the recent Lok Sabha elections, greeted people at Red Road here where a crowd of over 25,000 had gathered to offer namaz.

 

“Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega (whoever messes with us will be decimated). This is our slogan,” she said in an apparent reference to the BJP which scripted a remarkable victory in the polls, bagging 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

Banerjee has also been critical of BJP’s use of the slogan Jai Shri Ram, alleging that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the phrase.

The Chief Minister has lost her cool twice in the last few weeks over people chanting Jai Sri Ram at some places in the state while her motorcade was passing through.

“Hindus stand for ‘tyaag’ (renunciation), Muslims for ‘imaan’ (integrity), Christians for ‘pyaar’ (love) and Sikhs for ‘balidan’ (sacrifice). This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it,” she told the gathering on Wednesday.

“There is nothing to be scared... Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh, but they later fade away. Do not be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away,” Banerjee added.

The TMC supremo has been alleging tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the general elections, and in the run up to it.

Meanwhile, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also extended his best wishes to people on Id-ul-Fitr.

“May this joyous festival provide an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in the country’s cultural heritage, unity, spirit of friendship and fraternity among all sections of society,” he said.    

...
Tags: cm mamata banerjee, ‪bjp, lok sabha elections
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Inscriptions on South languages surpass Hindi

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya with MPs

Amarinder Singh

Loan waiver: Captain Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Came to thank him after elections: Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused in Sitapur jail

When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put into jail after two days. (Photo: PTI)

2 quintal meat, suspected to be beef, seized in Rajasthan

Assistant Sub Inspector of Jurhara police station Radheyshyam said that no arrest has been made in this connection and the matter was being probed. (Photo: File/Representational image)

Jobs, growth get top panels’ focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Election Commission likely to modify penal provision for false claims

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Nizam Ali Khan kin move court against name change

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham