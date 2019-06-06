Cricket World Cup 2019

Delhi cop lied to accident victim, files complaint after 10 months

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Police said they have initiated an investigation into the case and are trying to identify the car.
The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Almost 10 months after an accident left him bedridden and a police officer allegedly dissuaded him from lodging a complaint against the driver of the car that hit him, 19-year-old Dhawal Sareen has finally managed to get an FIR registered.

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said.

 

Sareen and his friend were headed towards the India Habitat Centre on Lodhi Road. A Delhi police assistant sub-inspector, Zile Singh, who reached the spot after the accident allegedly told the victims that the accused was an embassy official, who enjoyed diplomatic immunity, and the car also belonged to the embassy, the police said.

Singh allegedly asked the complainant to settle the matter, otherwise an FIR would be registered against him, they said. However, response to an RTI query filed by Sareen's father in February to get details of the incident revealed that the accused did not work for any embassy and the car also did not belong to any embassy.

Following the revelation, Sareen approached the police and an FIR was registered on May 29 at the Lodhi Colony police station. Sareen was seriously injured in the accident as the car dragged the motorcycle for several meters, the police said. The car's driver tried to flee but was caught by public and police were informed, they added.

Sareen was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and ASI Singh allegedly told him to not reveal the incident to the doctor, the police said. Singh allegedly made the victims sign some blank papers and told them that he would submit a wrong vehicle registration number to avoid any legal action against them, they said.

The victim was later shifted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and was informed that he had been crippled and would be confined to a wheelchair, the police said. In his complaint, Sareen has demanded appropriate action against the accused. Police said they have initiated an investigation into the case and are trying to identify the car.

Tags: delhi crime, delhi police, road accident
Location: India, Delhi


