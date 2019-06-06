Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 10:48 am IST
PM Modi is in six of them, Rajnath Singh is in two, Sitharaman is in seven panels and Piyush Goyal in five.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Government on Thursday announced constitution of various Cabinet committees, including the one on economic affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah is in all eight key cabinet committees, PM Modi is in six of them and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in two.

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in seven panels and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five.

On Wednesday, the Government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment.

It was perhaps for the first time that the Cabinet committees on the two issues have been set up.

The key committee on security was also set up on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members.

The panel looks after the issues related to national security and foreign affairs.

Among the panels announced on Thursday is the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) to be headed by the Prime Minister with Amit Shah as the other member.

Shah will head the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are its members.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri are special invitees of the Accommodation committee.

The key Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be headed by the PM and will have Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal as its members.

The others in the CCEA include, S Jaishankar, Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions, will be headed by Shah and will have Sitharaman, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi as its members.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which helps the government take important policy decisions, will be headed by the prime minister.

Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Harsimrar Kaur, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant and Joshi will be its members. The Cabinet committees are constituted or reconstituted when a new government takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is among the special invitees to this panel.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, amit shah, rajnath singh, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi


