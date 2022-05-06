Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2022 LPG prices push dema ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LPG prices push demand for firewood

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 6, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2022, 7:21 am IST
The fresh prices are as follows: LPG domestic cylinder of 14 kg costs Rs 1,007 while the previous price was Rs 960
Many poor families that had got domestic cylinders and stoves on subsidy and free of cost from the state and central governments till now are gradually reviving their dependence on firewood. — Representational image/ANI
 Many poor families that had got domestic cylinders and stoves on subsidy and free of cost from the state and central governments till now are gradually reviving their dependence on firewood. — Representational image/ANI

PIPPALDHARI (ADILABAD): Demand for firewood has gone up in rural areas with the frequent raise in LPG prices that have by now touched Rs 1,000 per cylinder.

People are showing interest in using firewood that costs less as compared to the purchase a domestic gas cylinder. A bullock cart loaded with firewood is sold for Rs 500 that could be used for a month by a family under normal conditions.

 

ndirectly, the increase in the prices of domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinders showed a negative impact on forest conservation and this will result in deforestation.

It is said that officials must encourage people for the setting up of gobar gas plants (cow dung gas plants) that are not that costly and supply material on subsidy in rural areas to reduce the dependence on the forest for firewood and also on LPG cylinders.  

According to official sources, the fresh prices are as follows: the LPG domestic cylinder of 14kg costs Rs 1,007 while the previous price was
Rs 960, and the 19 kg commercial cylinder price rose to Rs 2,615 from Rs 2,505.

 

Many families have stopped cooking food on gas stoves after LPG prices went up. 

Many poor families that had got domestic cylinders and stoves on subsidy and free of cost from the state and central governments till now are gradually reviving their dependence on firewood. They are unable to afford the cost of the cylinders.

The commercial LPG cylinder cost has also increased. Those running small hotels and roadside fast-food centres are increasingly using firewood.

Rajeshwar of Pippaldhari of Adilabad Rural Mandal said his family was now depending more on firewood due to the increase in prices of domestic LPG cylinders. They can save nearly `400 by using firewood every month.

 

The owners of small business units say they spend more money on purchasing commercial cylinders.

In some areas, the poor are going to nearby forests to collect firewood for their cooking purposes, as had been done in the long past, instead of depending on a LPG gas for cooking. Many are seen bringing firewood in bullock carts from the nearest forests and selling this to the villagers. They need not go long-distance for the buyers.

Some people bring firewood on bicycles from the nearest forest and sell the same to hotels in Adilabad town, Utnoor, Ichoda, and Gudihathnoor in the Adilabad district. The same is the case with other towns in Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial in erstwhile Adilabad district.

 

...
Tags: firewood in demand, increasing lpg prices, gobar gas plants
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 07 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, police said. (ANI)

7 charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential building

According to the police, the victim claimed that five persons attacked him with knives. — Representational ilmage/DC

Tenth examinee stabbed in Vizag

News

Six girl medicos contract Covid-19 in Rangaraya College

They were directed to report to duty within seven days from the date of receipt of posting order. — Representational image/DC

Andhra Pradesh posts DMHOs to 20 districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->