Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2022 ICMR DG questions WH ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ICMR DG questions WHO's COVID death estimates for India

ANI
Published May 6, 2022, 10:49 am IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 10:49 am IST
According to the WHO report, more than 4.7 million people in India are thought to have died because of COVID-19
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava. (PTI Image)
 Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava. (PTI Image)

New Delhi: After World Health Organization's (WHO) excess mortality estimates for COVID, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday said the country has systemic data pool and it does not need to rely on "modelling, extrapolations and press reports" for ascertaining COVID-related death.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhargava said, "When we had COVID deaths occurring, we did not have a definition of deaths. Even WHO did not have one. If one gets positive today and dies after two weeks, will it be COVID death? Or the dies after two months or six months - will it be COVID death?"

 

"So, for that definition, we looked at all the data and we came to the conclusion that 95 per cent of the deaths that occurred after testing positive for COVID-19 were occurring in the first 4 weeks. So, a cut-off of 30 days was laid for the definition of death," he stated.

DR Bhargava laid emphasis on systemic data instead of modelling exercises to ascertain COVID deaths.

"We have such large amounts of data. We have data of more than 97-98 per cent of 1.3 billion who have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 190 crores vaccine doses have been used. So, all that is systematically collected. Once we have this systematic data, we do not need to rely on modelling, extrapolations and taking press reports and utilising them for putting into a modelling exercise," stressed DG ICMR.

 

New estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).

According to the WHO report, more than 4.7 million people in India are thought to have died because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India has strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates concerning coronavirus and has said that authentic data is available.
Refererring to excess mortality estimates, the Health Ministry said in a statement that the validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable.

 

...
Tags: dr balram bhargava, covid-19 india, world health organization (who)
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi calls for reducing 'slavery to foreign goods' in 75th year of Independence

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

City court stops screening of RGV's film over pending dues

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, Macron agree on blueprint to boost ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->