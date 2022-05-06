Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2022 HC directs AP to fil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC directs AP to file status report on development of Amaravati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 6, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Political parties could analyse the verdict critically but not to the extent of showing disrespect to it, said CJ Mishra
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a status report on implementation of its order on March 3, on development of Amaravati as capital city, and posted the case for next hearing to July 12.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashanth Mishra and Justices Satyanarayana Murthy and DVSS Somayajulu heard a petition filed by the farmers, saying the state government was not implementing its order on development of Amaravati.

 

When the petitioners’ counsel submitted to the court that some ministers made adverse remarks on the court verdict on the capital issue, CJ Mishra said political parties could analyse the verdict critically but not to the extent of showing disrespect to it.

The court in its earlier verdict directed the state government to develop amenities at Amaravati in a time-bound manner and act as per the master plan. The court said that the legislature had no competence to enact any law or pass any resolution to shift the capital city from Amaravati.

 

Subsequently, the state government urged the court to give five years to take up development of Amaravati as the state was currently facing financial constraints and also lacked time to do so.

...
Tags: amaravati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid

M K Stalin (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->