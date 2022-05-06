HC directs AP to file status report on development of Amaravati

Vijayawada: The High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a status report on implementation of its order on March 3, on development of Amaravati as capital city, and posted the case for next hearing to July 12.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashanth Mishra and Justices Satyanarayana Murthy and DVSS Somayajulu heard a petition filed by the farmers, saying the state government was not implementing its order on development of Amaravati.

When the petitioners’ counsel submitted to the court that some ministers made adverse remarks on the court verdict on the capital issue, CJ Mishra said political parties could analyse the verdict critically but not to the extent of showing disrespect to it.

The court in its earlier verdict directed the state government to develop amenities at Amaravati in a time-bound manner and act as per the master plan. The court said that the legislature had no competence to enact any law or pass any resolution to shift the capital city from Amaravati.

Subsequently, the state government urged the court to give five years to take up development of Amaravati as the state was currently facing financial constraints and also lacked time to do so.