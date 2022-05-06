Free treatment to all types of cancers in AP, says CM

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday said all types of cancers are brought into the bracket of free treatment as part of the AP Government’s comprehensive cancer care scheme.

“The state government has enhanced the Arogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, wherein treatment for even cancer can be availed free of cost,” the chief minister said after inaugurating the Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) in Tirupati.

Jagan hailed the gesture of the Tata Trust to set up a hi-tech cancer care institution in the temple city. "The initiative of Tata Trust to collaborate with the TTD and the AP government will help address the gap in cancer care infrastructure in the state. This will provide quality medi-care for cancer patients at an affordable cost," he said.

The CM reiterated that his government’s ultimate goal is that no single patient shall die of cancer in the state or rush to neighbouring states for treatment. “With the cooperation of Tata Trust and renowned Oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, the state government aims to set up a state-of-the-art oncology centre soon,” he said.

The chief minister was shown a 5-minute AV on TATA cancer care, while the CEO of TATA trust N. Srinath, CEO of ACF Dr. Sanjiv Gupta and other doctors were introduced to the CM.

Later Dr. Ramanan, the medical director of SVICCARm explained to the CM the various facilities available and equipment present in the hospital.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Sri Padmavati Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, planned by TTD near Alipiri. He also participated in the Bhoomi Puja programme.

Among others, he also launched the services of Cleft palate, hearing and dumb wards in BIRRD and unveiled the plaques of the elevated expressway ‘Srinivasa Sethu’ and the Solid waste management plant of Tirupati Municipal Corporation. He also unveiled the online Radio logo of TTD’s SVBC.

After witnessing an audio-visual presentation on the Smile Train Cochlear implantation, the CM interacted with doctors and parents of infants who had successfully undergone heart surgeries and spent some time with the children, taking selfies and photos.

Later, Jagan felicitated Dr. Srinath Reddy, the director of Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya, a part of Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Speciality Hospital, for performing over 300 successful open heart surgeries on infants.

The CM also felicitated Mamta Carroll, organiser of NGO Smile Train institute, which is providing free treatment at this hospital for children with ailments like cleft palate, deaf and dumbness. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra, Rajani, RK Roja, Satyanarayana, TTD chairman Subbareddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, MPs Midhun Reddy, Gurumurthy, Govt. Whip Bhaskar Reddy, Tirupati MLA Karunakar Reddy and others were present.