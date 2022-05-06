Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2022 Free treatment to al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Free treatment to all types of cancers in AP, says CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 6, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 12:31 am IST
State government’s ultimate goal is that no single patient shall die of cancer or rush to neighbouring states for treatment, says CM
CM inaugurates TATA Trust’s cancer care hospital, lays foundation for TTD-sponsored children’s super specialty hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 CM inaugurates TATA Trust’s cancer care hospital, lays foundation for TTD-sponsored children’s super specialty hospital. (Photo: Twitter)

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday said all types of cancers are brought into the bracket of free treatment as part of the AP Government’s comprehensive cancer care scheme.

“The state government has enhanced the Arogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services, wherein treatment for even cancer can be availed free of cost,” the chief minister said after inaugurating the Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) in Tirupati.

 

Jagan hailed the gesture of the Tata Trust to set up a hi-tech cancer care institution in the temple city. "The initiative of Tata Trust to collaborate with the TTD and the AP government will help address the gap in cancer care infrastructure in the state. This will provide quality medi-care for cancer patients at an affordable cost," he said.

The CM reiterated that his government’s ultimate goal is that no single patient shall die of cancer in the state or rush to neighbouring states for treatment. “With the cooperation of Tata Trust and renowned Oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, the state government aims to set up a state-of-the-art oncology centre soon,” he said.

 

The chief minister was shown a 5-minute AV on TATA cancer care, while the CEO of TATA trust N. Srinath, CEO of ACF Dr. Sanjiv Gupta and other doctors were introduced to the CM.

Later Dr. Ramanan, the medical director of SVICCARm explained to the CM the various facilities available and equipment present in the hospital.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the Sri Padmavati Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, planned by TTD near Alipiri. He also participated in the Bhoomi Puja programme.

Among others, he also launched the services of Cleft palate, hearing and dumb wards in BIRRD and unveiled the plaques of the elevated expressway ‘Srinivasa Sethu’ and the Solid waste management plant of Tirupati Municipal Corporation. He also unveiled the online Radio logo of TTD’s SVBC.

 

After witnessing an audio-visual presentation on the Smile Train Cochlear implantation, the CM interacted with doctors and parents of infants who had successfully undergone heart surgeries and spent some time with the children, taking selfies and photos.

Later, Jagan felicitated Dr. Srinath Reddy, the director of Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya, a part of Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Speciality Hospital, for performing over 300 successful open heart surgeries on infants.

The CM also felicitated Mamta Carroll, organiser of NGO Smile Train institute, which is providing free treatment at this hospital for children with ailments like cleft palate, deaf and dumbness. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra, Rajani, RK Roja, Satyanarayana, TTD chairman Subbareddy, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, MPs Midhun Reddy, Gurumurthy, Govt. Whip Bhaskar Reddy, Tirupati MLA Karunakar Reddy and others were present.

 

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, cancers, tata trusts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

When the cops visited the house, Sampath was away. After collecting the details from his parents, they left the place but asked the family to hand over Sampath to the police station for a detailed inquiry. — DC Image

Fearing police arrest, Manthani youth ends life

Producer Ram Gopal Varma. (DC)

City Civil Court at Hyderabad stops release of 'Khatra'

News

PEOPLE’S RESPONSE: Welfare schemes are fine, not taxes

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu gets 43 seats, Kashmir 47



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India turns to expensive foreign gas to ease its power crisis

While natural gas makes up just a small portion of India’s power mix, a scarcity of coal and hot weather has triggered scheduled blackouts. (Representational image: PTI)

SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid

M K Stalin (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->