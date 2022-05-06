AP to introduce Drone Community Hiring Centres: CM Jagan

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy presents a replica of Rythu Bharosa Kendram to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting at the camp office on Friday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced the distribution of Rythu Bharosa on May 16 and of crop insurance to farmers by June 15 to help them start farming activities in the Kharif season.

Jagan said 3,000 tractors with agriculture equipment will be distributed through 4014 community hiring centres as also Matsyakara Bharosa on May 11.

For the first time in AP, the state government introduced Drone Community Hiring Centers to help farmers use drones in relation to farming activities.

The CM held a comprehensive review on the agriculture sector and congratulated the officials over the RBKs getting nominated for FAO Champion Award.

The officials explained to the chief minister the guidelines formulated by the central government on the operation and use of Kisan drones.

The CM said the drone community hiring centres should be set up with educated farmers under each RBK. Training should be given to them as also certificates. Awareness should be created among farmers through videos on use of fertilizers and pesticides through air-dropping by drones.

“Drones will play a vital role in future in the use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilizers,” he said and added that this would help check the over-use of chemicals.

On e-cropping, the chief minister asked officials to focus on this at village level by conducting regular social audits and ensuring that all the welfare schemes are given to the farmer fraternity. Officials must continuously monitor the performance of CMAPP and check about the functioning of kiosks in RBKs.

The CM stressed on creation of awareness of CCRC by providing full information on rights of tenant farmers. Officials must go to every house if necessary. He also directed officials to focus on natural farming and encourage it through RBKS by setting up community hiring centres at RBKs.

Officials should work on starting a six-month internship for university students at the RBKs, as their suggestions and observation would help in improving the RBK services. “A pilot project to install power meters for agricultural connections in Srikakulam was successful. This saved about 30 per cent of electricity, and would also save 33.75 million units as connections increase.”

The chief minister said a transparent system was in place with the installation of meters wherein farmers are getting quality electricity. The accountability among the staff has also increased. Meters will soon be installed across the state for agricultural connections by creating awareness among the farmers, Jagan said.

The chief minister directed the officials to give priority to small and marginal farmers in providing farm equipment on subsidy. “Prepare a plan for this,” he asked officials and said farm equipment should be given on subsidy under every RBK.

He said officials must encourage millet cultivation and focus on their MSP and processing. They must prepare an action plan in this regard. “There should be an end-to-end solution and value should be added to millet products. Their consumption should be increased. Also, prepare a plan on alternative cropping methods in areas with water scarcity,” the CM said.