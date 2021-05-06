Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2021 Two members of India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 6, 2021, 8:20 am IST
Updated May 6, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Sources said that the health condition of EAM Jaishankar as well as other members of the Indian delegation was normal
Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement
 Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

New Delhi:  In a major embarrassment to India, two members of the official Indian delegation in London ahead of the G-7 meeting reportedly tested Covid positive on Wednesday, according to international media reports that quoted a British Government official.

Soon after the news broke thereafter, external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar tweeted that he had been informed on Tuesday evening about “exposure to possible Covid positive cases” and that he would now attend the G-7 meeting in Virtual mode out of “abundant caution and also out of consideration for others.”

 

British media reports also said the entire delegation was in isolation and that Jaishankar had tested negative.

But interestingly, sources said all members of the Indian delegation had tested negative before their departure from New Delhi. This would then mean that two of these Indian delegation-members in that case seem to have tested positive in London after testing negative initially in New Delhi.

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days raising questions now on whether they need to be in precautionary self-isolation as well.

 

Sources said that the health condition of EAM Jaishankar as well as other members of the Indian delegation was normal. Sources added that the Public Health authorities in the UK would take a decision as per rules on the future course of action regarding the Indian delegation.  

“Two delegates (of the Indian delegation) tested positive so the entire (Indian) delegation is now self isolating. The (G-7) meeting had been enabled by a strict set of Covid protocols, including daily testing of all delegates,” a British official was quoted as saying in media reports. EAM Jaishankar tweeted, “Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.”

 

...
Tags: g-7 summit, indian delegation 2 members covid +ve g-7 summit, external affairs minister (eam) s. jaishankar, us secretary of state antony j. blinken, british home secretary priti patel, jaishankar to attend g-7 in virtual mode
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Our instructions to the government for the last several weeks to show some heed and to increase Covid testing have been like water off a duck’s back, the High Court said. — DC file photo

Take solid steps to check Covid: High Court to Telangana government

The state had 18,000 beds in September last and now we have 52,000 beds, says Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. — DC file photo

Covid cases down in Telangana, says Somesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham