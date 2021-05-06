Patients scramble for food at Nandyal Covid care centre

Though the menu has been fixed, they are getting less quantity, most patients alleged. — Representational image/PTI

KURNOOL: Lack of proper administration in supply of food to inmates at Covid Care Centre (CCC) in TIDCO housing colony in Nandyal town resulted in jostling with everyone out to grab food packets on Wednesday. The situation turned a potential health hazard as Covid positive patients pushed one another to get their packets.

Women, children, old people and middle-aged men all tested their might in the melee. The elderly had a tough time in getting their quota.

“The food quantity is so less that it is not sufficient to satisfy our hunger. That is why we rushed to get those packets”, a patient said.

On learning about the incident, district collector G. Veera Pandian ordered officials to supply food to the inmates in their respective rooms. He reviewed the food supply system and other facilities at other centres and asked officials to ensure quality of food as per the menu.