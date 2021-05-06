Majority of prison inmates in Telangana get jab

The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: Majority of the inmates aged above 45 in prisons across the state got vaccinated in the past one month, said officials of the Telangana orisons department, adding that it would start a drive for those aged 18 and above soon. They said Telangana state had been way ahead in vaccination drive than most of the prisons in the country.

“The vaccination drive inside the prison has been going on for a month and a fairly large number of inmates aged above 45 are vaccinated so far,” said Director General of TS Prisons, Rajiv Trivedi.

“We are conducting the drive by coordinating with the district medical officer of the areas where the prisons are located. Medical officers have been visiting jails and administering the doses to the inmates in a systematic manner. As the demand for vaccines is high, we will be catering to the 18+ age group once we are done with the previous batch of 45 and above,” said the official.

The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. “As per the availability of vaccination and allocated quota by the district medical and health officer (DHMO), we will continue with the drive further,” added the DG.