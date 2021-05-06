Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2021 Majority of prison i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Majority of prison inmates in Telangana get jab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 6, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated May 6, 2021, 1:17 am IST
The vaccination drive inside prisons has been going on for a month and a fairly large number of inmates aged above 45 are vaccinated so far
The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. — Representational image/AFP
 The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: Majority of the inmates aged above 45 in prisons across the state got vaccinated in the past one month, said officials of the Telangana orisons department, adding that it would start a drive for those aged 18 and above soon. They said Telangana state had been way ahead in vaccination drive than most of the prisons in the country.

“The vaccination drive inside the prison has been going on for a month and a fairly large number of inmates aged above 45 are vaccinated so far,” said Director General of TS Prisons, Rajiv Trivedi.

 

“We are conducting the drive by coordinating with the district medical officer of the areas where the prisons are located. Medical officers have been visiting jails and administering the doses to the inmates in a systematic manner. As the demand for vaccines is high, we will be catering to the 18+ age group once we are done with the previous batch of 45 and above,” said the official.

The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. “As per the availability of vaccination and allocated quota by the district medical and health officer (DHMO), we will continue with the drive further,” added the DG.

 

...
Tags: vaccination drive in jails for people aged above 45 years, telangana way ahead of others in vaccination drive, director general of prisons rajiv trivedi, vaccination drive in prisons, medical officers visiting jails administering vaccine, telangana jails vaccination drive
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A few days ago, three poachers killed a pregnant tigress near Pandharkawada in Maharashtra. — Representational image

Tigers get relief and security as human movement reduced in Covid times

Though the menu has been fixed, they are getting less quantity, most patients alleged. — Representational image/PTI

Patients scramble for food at Nandyal Covid care centre

The rains that showered over the city on Wednesday were of high intensity in western and west-central parts of the city. — Representational image/AP

Evening showers keep Hyderabad cool; more rains likely in next 24 hours

The MLA distributed PPE kits to all Muslim JAC members and was there when 21 bodies were being placed on Mahaprasthanam and JAC vehicles. — DC file photo

Tirupati MLA performs last rites of unclaimed Covid victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)

COVID-19: India records nearly 3 lakh fresh cases, 2,023 fatalities in single day

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham