Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2021 Kerala announces com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

PTI
Published May 6, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2021, 1:53 pm IST
Kerala had reported the highest ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe COVID-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources.

 

Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state and the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of severe spike in the positive cases.

Kerala had reported the highest ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.

...
Tags: kerala lockdown, kerala covid-19, lockdown restrictions
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Our instructions to the government for the last several weeks to show some heed and to increase Covid testing have been like water off a duck’s back, the High Court said. — DC file photo

Take solid steps to check Covid: High Court to Telangana government

The state had 18,000 beds in September last and now we have 52,000 beds, says Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. — DC file photo

Covid cases down in Telangana, says Somesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

Asymptomatic patients spreading virus to family members key to COVID-19 spike in AP

Srikakulam district registered 1,344 fresh cases of Covd-19, and the district health authorities pointed out that many of the infected patients were not manifesting any symptoms of the disease. (PTI File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham