Andhra Pradesh records 21,954 new COVID-19 cases,72 deaths on Thursday

Health workers conducting the covid test at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday. (DC Image)

Amaravati: For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, pushing the gross to 12,28,186.

As many as 1,10,147 tests turned out 21,954 fresh positives in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

Also, 10,141 patients had recovered while 72 more succumbed in a day, it said.

The total recoveries now stood at 10,37,411 and toll 8,446.

The active caseload was 1,82,329.

After a total of 1.70 crore tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state climbed to 7.15 per cent, slightly more than the national average of 7.05 per cent.

The overall recovery rate slid to 85.16 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent.

Over 25,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the state were on oxygen and ventilator support while about 1.25 lakh were in home isolation, as per government data.

About 14,000 persons were lodged in Covid Care Centres, which have about 30,000 vacant beds now.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 3,531 new coronavirus infections, Chittoor 2,354 and Visakhapatnam 2,107.

While Krishna registered the lowest 548 new cases in a day, the remaining nine districts added between 1,000 and 2,000 afresh.

Visakhapatnam saw 11 Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Vizianagaram nine each, Anantapuramu eight and Prakasam six in 24 hours.

Chittoor, West Godavari and Guntur reported five more deaths each, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam four each and SPS Nellore two.