Nation, Current Affairs

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India in touch with Pak on implementation of ICJ verdict

ANI
Published May 6, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
The world court had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of Vienna Convention on several counts
Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI Photo)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India is in contact with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, sources said.

"Last year the ICJ gave a decision in favor of India. We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of ICJ decision," sources said

 

On September 2 last year, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav in Islamabad after Islamabad had granted consular access to the former naval officer.

In July, the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective "review and reconsideration" of his conviction.

Jadhav was purportedly "arrested" from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered the country from Iran as claimed by Islamabad.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations about Jadhav's involvement in spying and subversive activities and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar where he was running a business

...
