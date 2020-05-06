42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 06 May 2020 Kerala cancels Shram ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala cancels Shramik special trains, migrant workers left in the lurch

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published May 6, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Special trains have already been operated to various states, including Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

KOCHI: Hundreds of migrants in Kerala have been left on roads after some of the Shramik special trains were cancelled after some state governments denied them permission.

The special trains scheduled from several stations, including Aluva, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Shoranur, were cancelled and the migrants including women and children who left the labour camps and rented house are now stranded with nowhere to go.

 

Though the employers were asked to take care of the migrants until train service resumes, many of them are reluctant to provide accommodation and other facilities, according to report by Asianet News.  

Special train service to Bihar could not be operated as the Bihar government declined to give no objection certificate citing that the arrangements were yet to be in place to receive the labourers.  

However, special trains have already been operated to various states, including Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. A total of 14,896 migrant workers have already left for their home states in special trains.

The police authorities and labour department officials are worried over the cancellation of the trains as managing the hundreds of restless migrants who are waiting for the train service to reach home is a tough task.

With no work and money for last 40 days, most of the migrants are depending on the community kitchens and food packets provided by NGOs and social organisations.

Tags: shramik special trains, migrants crisis, coronavirus in kerala, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


