Wipro will accord priority to Telangana: Premji

Hyderabad: Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the new manufacturing facility of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in Maheshwaram along with the founder-chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji.

Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 on 30 acres with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

Rao urged Premji to consider Telangana for setting up a LED bulbs unit and a private university near Hyderabad or any other district in the state. "Premji’s life is a lesson for those in public life. It is all about humility, charity and building world-class institutions," Rao said.

In response, Premji said Wipro wanted to continue investments in Telangana and it will accord priority to the state. He lauded the pro-industry policies of the state government.

Rao also inaugurated the first facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals outside Canada at Genome Valley. It is designed to cater to solid oral dosage form, powders, topical, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets. The facility is being established with a total investment of Rs 250 crore and will create employment to about 200 people.

The company will produce Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners in the new facility. It will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor handwash and Giffy dish-wash.

It has invested in a state-of-the-art soap finishing line that delivers 700 soaps per minute. There are four more soap finishing lines.

The company has invested in an advanced effluent treatment plant to ensure zero liquid discharge and backward integration processes with a fatty acid and glycerine distillation & soap noodle-making plant.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said “At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people. Of Them, over 90 per cent are locals and about 15 per cent of employees are women. We have a Crèche facility, which can accommodate over 50 kids in day-care to support working mothers to join our workforce. We have a strong local vendor base around our factory that has created employment for the local community. Santoor is the top soap brand in Telangana and ranks No 2 nationally."

Education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and principal secretary (industries) Jayesh Ranjan were also present on the occasion.