Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2022 SC agrees to listing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC agrees to listing of electoral bonds PIL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Apr 6, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Without indicating a date, CJI Ramana said that if it were not for Covid, he would have heard all of this already
Heading a bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to list the matter as lawyer Prashant Bhushan mentioned the report. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Heading a bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to list the matter as lawyer Prashant Bhushan mentioned the report. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing a public interest plea (PIL) by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), challenging the electoral bond scheme for funding political parties, after the petitioner referred to a media report alleging that a business house was intimidated to fund the ruling party through these bonds.

Heading a bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to list the matter as lawyer Prashant Bhushan mentioned the report.

 

Without indicating a date, CJI Ramana said, “Were it not for Covid, I would have heard all of this already.”

Bhushan had sought an urgent listing on October 4 last year, seeking a direction to the Centre not to open any further window for the sale of the electoral bonds during the pendency of the matter due to alleged lack of transparency.

ADR, which monitors the criminal antecedents of candidates, had moved an interim application in March last year before the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam to stop sale of the electoral bonds, claiming that parties were being funded illegally through shell companies.

 

It had alleged that the ruling party had received more than 60 per cent of total electoral bonds in the audit of the parties in two years of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

On January 20 last year, the top court had refused to stay the electoral bonds notified by the government on January 2, 2018. The NGO noted that even the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India had in 2017 objected to the electoral bonds, advising against their issue as a mode of donation to the political parties.

The NGO contended that almost 99 per cent of the bonds were purchased in the denominations of Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh, which only shows that it was not individuals but large corporations that were re buying them to receive kickbacks from the government.

 

...
Tags: indian supreme court, listing of electoral bonds pil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Nagarjunasagar Dam. (DC file photo)

AP writes to KRMB to ask TS not to draw water for power generation from Sagar project

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)

Centre says Fuel price up 50% in rest of world

Azim Premji founder Wipro chairman and Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurates the Wipro Consumer Care & lighting manufacturing facility at Maheswaram on Tuesday. Minister Sabita Indra Reddy also participated. Photo By Arrangement

Wipro will accord priority to Telangana: Premji

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Steep decline in farmers’ suicide in Telangana: Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->