People pay rich tributes to Andhra Pradesh jawans martyred in Maoist ambush

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of martyred soldiers in Bijapur encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. — DC file photo

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada: Paramilitary jawan Routh Jagadish, killed in an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur forests of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, had fixed his marriage for May 22 and planned for shopping this Tuesday.

The untimely death of the local youth shocked the entire town after the news broke out. Hundreds of people came out in rallies and raised slogans praising his supreme sacrifice. His garlanded portraits were seen all over the town.

On Monday evening, a bike rally was taken out from the central town to his home in Gajularega, on the city outskirts, paying tributes to the jawan.

Friends of Jagadish said his parents Ramanamma and Simhachalam were inconsolable. They started preparations in advance for the marriage as they thought Jagadish, posted in Assam, might not have much time to be at home due to his nature of duties.

“He called me four days ago and said he would be arriving today and start shopping for wedding clothes etc from Tuesday. That was the last call we got. His superiors broke the news of his death,’’ Jagadish’s father Simhachalam said.

Jagadish studied in a local school and completed his degree in a private college. He dreamed of joining the armed forces ever since his childhood. He could finally make it in 2014 and joined Cobra 210 of CRPF. Recently, he was transferred to Assam and sent to Chhattisgarh for anti-Maoists operations.

His superiors appreciated his skills in the operation and praised him for saving his immediate commandant in the exchange of fire,’’ Simhachalam said.

Family members said the body was on its way to Vizianagaram and the cremation would take place in the morning on Tuesday. A state funeral would be accorded to the body, which would be attended by joint collector GC Kishore and superintendent of police B Raja Kumari.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of martyred soldiers in Bijapur encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

The CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of slain soldiers Routh Jagadeesh of Visakhapatnam and Shakamuri Murali Krishna of Guntur and prayed that they get the strength to overcome the loss.

Jagadeesh hailed from Gajularega of Vizianagaram district and Murali Krishna from Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan condoled the death of two jawans and prayed for peace to the martyrs. He offered condolences to the members of the bereaved families.