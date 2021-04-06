Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana saw 1,498 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the gross to over 3.14 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,729 with six more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 313, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 164 and Nizamabad 142, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 5.

The total number of cases stood at 3,14,735 while with 245 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,013.

The state has 9,993 active cases and 62,350 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.82 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.27 per cent, while it was 92.5 per cent in the country.

According to another release, over 12.80 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.66 lakh got their second shot also as of April 5.