Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2021 Telangana reports 14 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 10:47 am IST
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level
Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
 Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana saw 1,498 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the gross to over 3.14 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,729 with six more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 313, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 164 and Nizamabad 142, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 5.

 

The total number of cases stood at 3,14,735 while with 245 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,013.

The state has 9,993 active cases and 62,350 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 1.04 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.82 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.27 per cent, while it was 92.5 per cent in the country.

According to another release, over 12.80 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.66 lakh got their second shot also as of April 5.

 

...
Tags: covid telangana, covid update coronavirus cases, covid cases on the rise in telangana, telangana reports 1498 covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

Rakesh Singh Manhas went missing in April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces. — By arrangement

Maoists claim CRPF jawan's capture, family seeks release

The minister (extreme right) said that opposition parties, including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, should question the Union Government about the exorbitant hike in petrol and diesel charges. — Twitter

Question BJP about AP issues, Pawan told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of martyred soldiers in Bijapur encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. — DC file photo

People pay rich tributes to Andhra Pradesh jawans martyred in Maoist ambush



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government determined to end Naxal menace, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the 14 CRPF Personnel who lost their lives in Bijapur Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur, Monday, April 5, 2021. (PTI)

Maoists used rockets on securiy personnel in Chhattisgarh; Toll at 22

CRPF personnel carry the coffin of a paramilitary soldier who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Sunday, April 04, 2021. (PTI)

Amid Covid spurt, PM to talk to CMs on Thursday

The back-to-back meetings, after the one chaired by the PM on Sunday, is a part of the Central government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has once again turned into a full-blown crisis. (Photo: PTI)

Giving 'thoughtful consideration' to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham