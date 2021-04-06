Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2021 Justice Ramana appoi ...
Justice Ramana appointed as Chief Justice of India

Published Apr 6, 2021
Current CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, The President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief justice of India with effect from April 24," the Centre said in official notification.

 

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI.

Notably, current CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

