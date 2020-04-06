Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2020 UP reports 16 new Co ...
UP reports 16 new Covid19 cases, tally inches close to 300

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2020, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 1:33 pm IST
Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tested positive for the infection
 A man seels facemasks as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Prayagraj, UP. AP Photo

Lucknow: Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300, officials said here.

Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tested positive for the infection, an official KGMU statement said here.

 

With the fresh cases, the total in the state reaches 294 and is likely to cross the 300-mark as more reports are expected later in the day.

Till Sunday, the number of cases in the state was 278, of which nearly half had links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials had said.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Demonstration of the two WISKS at Ernakulam district collectorate.

India’s first walk-in kiosks to be launched in Kerala

Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

693 Covid19 cases reported since Sunday, total climbs to 4,067: Health Ministry

Representational Image. (AFP)

First coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district discharged from hospital

An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)

PM calls CMs ahead of key phase in corona battle



