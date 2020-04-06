Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2020 Maharashtra records ...
Maharashtra records 33 new covid cases, tally mounts to 781

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai
People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue to buy vegetables during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur. PTI photo
 People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue to buy vegetables during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagpur. PTI photo

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

 

"The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said.

The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

