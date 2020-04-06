Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2020 693 Covid19 cases re ...
693 Covid19 cases reported since Sunday, total climbs to 4,067: Health Ministry

ANI
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 5:13 pm IST
The officials said that there is a higher risk associated if the elderly people test COVID-19 positive.
  Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

New Delhi: 693 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,067 in India out of which 1,445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat, Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lal Aggarwal said at the daily press briefing here.

The Joint Secretary said that 76 per cent cases are males and 24 per cent are females.

 

"In 47 per cent cases, the victims are less than 40 years old, and in 34 per cent cases the patients are 40-60 years old. In 19 per cent of cases, the patients are 60 years or above," he said.

Aggarwal said that in all 109 people have died of the coronavirus so far out of which 30 deaths were reported on Sunday. 73 per cent deaths are related to males and 27 per cent to females, he said.

Aggarwal said that there is a higher risk associated if the elderly people test COVID-19 positive.

"63 per cent deaths have been reported in the people who are 60 years or above and 30 per cent in the people from 40-60 years and 7 per cent death among those who are below 40 years," he said.

