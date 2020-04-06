40 Kerala nurses in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus

Kochi: More than 40 nurses from Kerala working in a private hospital in Mumbai have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They have been shifted to isolation ward, according to reports by regional media.

A total of 53 medical staff including doctors has been confirmed with the virus infection in this hospital in Central Mumbai, reports say.

A Keralite nurse whose condition is critical has been shifted to another private hospital in Bandra. Seven Malayali nurses working in the hospital were tested positive earlier.

As the nurses who tested positive now were in home quarantine in a hostel, other inmates of the hostels are worried over the chances for infection.

Majority of the nursing staff in the hospital are Keralites.