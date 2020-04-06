Nation Current Affairs 06 Apr 2020 12 fresh coronavirus ...
12 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
The total number of affected in the state rise to 163 including four deaths and 18 discharges
 Representational Image. (AP)

Bengaluru: Twelve new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 163, the Health department said on Monday.

"Twelve new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... till date 163 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths and 18 discharges," said a mid-day situation update.

 

Among the 12 new cases, seven are from Mysuru; two from Bagalkote, who are wife and brother of a 75-year old man who died on April 3.

One of the new patients is a woman, a resident of Kerala, with a history of travel to Germany and contact of patients already tested positive; the other two are men from Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural.

Meanwhile, Department of Health Research has notified 10 dedicated laboratories supported by ICMR for COVID-19, in Karnataka.

They are: Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Command Hospital (Air Force), Bengaluru, Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute, National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru Field Unit.

Also, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

...
Location: India, Karnataka


Demonstration of the two WISKS at Ernakulam district collectorate.

India’s first walk-in kiosks to be launched in Kerala

Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

693 Covid19 cases reported since Sunday, total climbs to 4,067: Health Ministry

Representational Image. (AFP)

First coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district discharged from hospital

An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)

PM calls CMs ahead of key phase in corona battle



